Long leisurely walks any time of the day can be an enjoyable time with your dog, and I try my best to take those walks at quiet times when few people and other dogs are out.
There is the occasional chance meeting up with one or more deer that may change the direction of my walk, but I really don’t mind. At times, I come across blown down trees or piles of snow that force me to take an alternate route and make my walk a little bit longer.
In general, I have plenty of time for me and the dogs to enjoy the morning and prepare for the day. Crossing roads is usually not an issue since there are very few people on the road driving off to work.
I recently spoke to a woman who said she was making her pup stop at every corner and wait to cross the street until she stepped off the curb first. She was trying her best to ensure the dog was aware of roads and traffic.
She asked if the idea was too repetitive for the dog and would the practice stifle the enjoyment of their daily walk and impede the relationship her and the dog would have in the future. I was very supportive of her decision and encouraged her to continue with her training idea. The ironic twist to this conversation was my own walk with my dogs the very next morning.
I make a point of stopping at every curb and take the practice to an even more time consuming training event than most people do. The dogs can not go on to a street without me right by their side. No running out in the road, nor a delay in their joining me while crossing is allowed. A very-close heel is expected no matter what my speed, which could vary as I cross the street. This helps if I need to slow down or speed up because of a car that was not expected to be in the crosswalk at the same time I am.
Although winter is here and there are some decorative lights beginning to show up, the red and white lights flashing in my eyes today were mainly from cars running red lights and racing through intersections and crosswalks.
The first vehicle to give me a run for my money was barreling down the street at very early morning hours when most drivers feel there are no others on the road and the prospect of racing straight through to their destination is very possible.
I was forced to stop abruptly to let the car speed by in front of me, with no hesitation from the driver that somebody, with lights on and reflectors on the dogs, was anything to yield to.
The dogs stopped abruptly when I did, remained by my side as all of us watched the car race by.
The second vehicle, a truck, challenged us the opposite way. I was at a crosswalk down from the intersection and I could see that although a truck was approaching the intersection, the light was red. I felt confident we had time to pass. I began walking through the crosswalk, continuing to be wary of any vehicle, and realized the truck was not stopping for the red light but was barreling through at full speed. This time it was a better choice to increase our speed and race across before the truck reached us.
After reaching the sidewalk safely on the other side, there was a very joyous pet and reward from myself. The dogs had given me a good speed change response and the excellent heel they are accustomed to.
I looked at the street lights around and could see I was surrounded by red stop lights, a few white headlights, a coloured walkway with small green lights, the red lights from my dog's collars and the white light on my hat. I knew the driver had to be aware we were in the crosswalk, but didn't care.
The hint of December colour that is beginning to spring up on our early morning walks reminds me of the holiday and season ahead. I have hopes that this poor driving will not continue to escalate in the weeks to come and people will become more aware that no matter what the time of day, being an unwary driver can really ruin someone's day.
Maybe over the holidays consider training your dog to be careful in crossing the street. It is definitely not a waste of time.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.