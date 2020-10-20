Summerland Legion is proceeding with the annual Poppy Campaign and Remembrance Day by adapting to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
There will not be a public ceremony at the cenotaph. As usual, the Legion poppy trays will be placed at local businesses on Friday Oct. 23. There will not be a door-to-door drive, nor will Legion members solicit donations outside of the popular retailers.
Usually local businesses and organizations purchase wreaths to be placed at the Memorial Park cenotaph. The Legion is instead, asking for donations to the local poppy fund. All monies collected must be used for the care, comfort and remembrance of our veterans. A single wreath will be placed by the Legion. The public is invited to place their poppy on the cenotaph anytime during the day on Nov. 11.
A ceremony at the Legion is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
It will be recorded and posted on the summerlandlegion.com website as soon as practical. The traditional flag-raising, reading of the Role of Honour will take place. The ceremony is restricted to invited Legion members and local dignitaries.
Veterans and war brides with their caregivers are invited to a luncheon at noon. In order to manage capacity limitations, reservations must be made by calling the Branch at 250-494-9781.
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland is honouring Summerland’s deceased veterans by placing a candle on the graves in all four local cemeteries on Nov. 10. Volunteers place candles at Canyon View, Peach Orchard, Giants Head Road, and the Anglican Church grave sites. The candles burn overnight. A total of 440 candles are placed, half of those at Canyon View Cemetery.
For information contact Elke Bewick 250-494-2301 or manager@summerlandlegion.ca