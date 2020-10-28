The recent winter-like weather not only caught us all by surprise, but for our team at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation it also served as a reminder it’s time to prepare for our annual Tree of Dreams campaign.
Details of our 15th annual Tree of Dreams fundraiser will be announced soon. But I can tell you right now that we’re looking to successfully complete the $3-million campaign launched last spring to provide a second CT scanner for Penticton Regional Hospital.
Thanks to the fantastic $1.7-million donation from Peters Bros. Construction which launched our campaign, along with hundreds of other donors over the past few months, we have only $500,000 to go.
The CT will be located near the PRH Emergency Department, currently undergoing a major facelift as part of the second phase of the hospital expansion. Renovations to Emergency’s admitting and triage areas are now almost complete and will be opening soon. It’s expected the new CT will be operational in early 2022, once all the renovation work is done.
Please watch for our Tree of Dreams brochure in the mail in mid-November.
——
The SOS Medical Foundation also raises funds for other healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen. A new X-ray machine at the Summerland Health Centre is now in place thanks to the efforts of the Summerland Health-Care Auxiliary which is paying the entire $800,000 cost of the upgrade. The new digital X-ray unit provides much clearer images and generates considerably less radiation than the older model. It also decreases the amount of time required to complete an exam, so now about 20 X-rays can be performed each day, compared to about 12 previously. Funds come from the Summerland Auxiliary’s hugely popular Thrift Store on Victoria Road.
——
Speaking of thrift shops, the Care Closet at 574 Main St. in Penticton serves as a major fundraiser for its three partner organizations – the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, Penticton & District Hospice Society, and the SOS Medical Foundation. Each group recently received cheques for $23,500 in proceeds generated by the Care Closet. Our thanks to their incredible staff and volunteers.
——
Kudos as well to the ladies involved in the annual Peach City Tees Up for Cancer golf tournament. Despite having to scale down this year’s event at the Penticton Golf & Country Club due to the Covid outbreak, Tees Up still managed to raise $9,500 for the Mammography Dept. at PRH. More than 7,000 mammograms a year are taken at the hospital. This marked the 24th year for the Tees Up tourney which is always loads of fun. They’re of course, open to more teams, so you might want to consider joining the 2021 event next August.
——
The Rotary Club of Oliver has been a strong supporter of healthcare over the years. The club recently donated several hundred dollars for palliative care at South Okanagan General Hospital – one of a number of donations they made to local organizations.
Meanwhile, a new mural has been installed in the SOGH Emergency Department waiting area recognizing major donors to the Medical Foundation’s $280,000 contribution to the hospital’s $1.25-million upgrade which opened in January. The mural features a motif of McIntyre Bluff and looks really impressive.
A big Thank You to all donors to SOGH.
——-
John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. For information on donating, call 250-492-9027