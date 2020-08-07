It’s been a very unique summer to say the least. First it was rain, rain, rain — then Mother Nature cranked up the heat, as we all remained nervous about our health.
I have to admit, our team at the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation wondered if this was the right time to launch a $3-million fundraising campaign. We’re very pleased to say the public response to our request for donations towards a second CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital has been very gratifying.
An announcement is expected soon about a major donation from a local non-profit organization. Combined with the $1.7-million pledge from Peters Bros. Construction to begin our campaign, we now have less than $1 million to go. We’re not done yet, but well on the way. Great start everyone!
-----
Even though it’s August, there’s still time to get involved in the SOS Medical Foundation’s BLOOD (Bike Like One on Dialysis) Challenge. This is a fundraiser for the Renal department at PRH. Many kidney patients pedal on a modified stationary bike while undergoing dialysis. The challenge is to match their efforts by dedicating a few hours a week to bike, swim, or run/walk while raising sponsorship money to acquire more renal equipment for the hospital. The Challenge continues until the end of August – visit our website sosmedicalfoundation.com to register.
-----
Local non-profit organizations continue to shine. A big thank you to the Penticton Eagles Auxiliary which has donated more than $3,500 to the oncology, diabetes, cardiology and renal departments at PRH.
Our congratulations to Dave Smith from the Penticton Aerie, recently installed as the Eagles’ International Grand Worthy President for 2020-21.
Kudos as well to the Osoyoos Soroptimist Club which donated $5,000 to South Okanagan General Hospital and the Penticton & District Stamp Club for a $1,000 gift to PRH.
Super support!
-----
Great to see a solid response to the recent reopening of The Care Closet in downtown Penticton. The thrift store, jointly operated by the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, Penticton & District Hospice Society and the SOS Medical Foundation, experienced record sales in June.
Our thanks to all customers and donors but a quick note that The Care Closet is operating under reduced hours for sales and donations — and please, all customers should wear a mask due to the ongoing COVID outbreak.
-----
With the main doors to the David Kampe Tower at PRH closed because of Covid, most patients must enter the hospital through the adjacent parkade’s ground floor entrance. This often results in delays as people drop off patients. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this unique time.
Meanwhile, renovations to the Emergency Department are continuing under Phase 2 of the hospital’s $312-million expansion project. Of course, the ER remains open while construction is continuing. Work should be completed by early 2022. Again, we appreciate everyone’s patience.
John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. For information on donating, please call 250-492-9027 or visit their website sosmedicalfoundation.com.