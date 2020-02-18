Julia and Rick Valenti, back row left, share a moment with Canada’s Wailin’ Jennys on a seven-day singer/song writer Caribbean cruise Feb. 3-10. Pictured also back right is Leanna from the Yukon whom they met on the ship and who was born in Penticton’s old hospital. Featured on the cruise were Brian Wilson, prolific songwriter and singer Rodney Crowell, Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy formerly of Wilco, Raul Malo of the Mavericks, The Soggy Bottom Boys of movie “O Brother Where Art Thou?”, Buddy Miller and
Jim Lauderdale of Sirius XM Outlaw Country and 26 other top-notch acts, most of whom have won or been nominated for Grammys or other music awards. The Wailin’ Jennys were the only Canadian group.
