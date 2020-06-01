While I walk, almost anytime of the day, I am chatted and squawked at by the Ravens in town. Sometimes they just feel like talking and making their presence known. At other times they decide to drop things on me that they have carried in their beaks as they sit perched high up in a tall tree or siting on the power lines.
I assume it is their attempt at cracking open and gaining access to a nut or shell. It is usually right above the sidewalk, which for them is a great hard landing that offers successful results of breaking things.
But for me and the dogs, we are sure we are being attacked and try to avoid any Ravens sitting on the power lines above the sidewalks. Sometimes the Ravens soar above us to taunt fate, only to land fairly close and tempt any of us to challenge their position and give them a bit of a chase and brighten up their days.
Lately on our walks, we are being followed more often and I think it is because they are extremely bored.The attention we are receiving might be the result of a lack of kids at school who usually leave food and shiny objects for them to collect and either eat or break. Since I am not a Raven expert, I really am not sure.
Unlike any other morning I have had, we were followed by two Ravens. My walk today became quite a different
story. At first I wasn't paying attention to anything around me while I walked the dogs. The Ravens yelled at us to get our attention, hopped around to keep us focused and then flew to the wires above, tempting us to try and follow.
When we couldn’t join them, they both hopped along the wire in the direction we were walking, and at times flew short distances and landed on the power lines again, to keep above us. There was a constant berating from them, mocking our lack of capabilities to join their game.
As we rounded the corner and entered a field, the Ravens immediately began to fly around, excited that the games could now begin. Now having two dogs that heel and remain with me was a benefit for us, as the Ravens were probably accustom to immediate gratification of being chased by a dog when tempted by their playful rancor and glee.
As we continued to be unresponsive, they began hopping and fluttering
together as if a joint effort might cause a more immediate response from us. But we held our ground, walked across the field, giving them no joy of the cat and mouse game they desired. As they neared us, their confidence grew. Our lack of response made them become bold.
But, when the burst of excitement from the dogs finally erupted, the fun and chase was on. The Ravens flew out of reach, circled us, and laughed rancorously at the dogs. The dogs began barking at them, which drew the Ravens down to tempt the dogs into a false sense of success, and then flew up to the wires above us and mocked our failure to catch them.
As we left the field I am sure they were calling for us to come back. I wonder if they miss the challenge of a full school yard and were willing to put up with our lame entertainment until the kids returned.
We all seem to be missing our regular routines, even the birds.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.