For 20 years, the musical Soundstage Productions selects is a guarded secret.
The local theatre company announced online that its 2020 show will be "Urinetown," a satirical comedy musical which pokes fun at capitalism, populism, the legal system, municipal politics and even the musical as an art-form.
"A lot of people can't get past the title, but that's the whole point of it — to shock you" director Lynne Leydier said.
"It's brilliant, it's entirely my kind of show and it's timely for today. Even here, when you go around town in the summer, how many level-three drought signs do you see? People can't even take a pee in this musical, a basic bodily function."
When released in 2001, it was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning three including best score and best music. (A revival of "Throughly Modern Millie" won best musical that year, also beating "Mamma Mia!") It ran on London's West End for more than three years.
Although it lacks a recognizable song, Leydier said exceptional numbers include "Run Freedom Run!," "Cop Song," "It's a Privilege to Pee," and the title song.
Several of Leydier's students have won music festivals over the years using various songs from "Urinetown."
"The show has every kind of musical style you can think of — rap, gospel, follies, 1920's jazz, and it makes fun of the musical median," she said. "The music is great and the story itself is hilarious."
It parodies the likes of "Les Mierables," "West Side Story" and "Evita," among others — all shows that Soundstage has produced in the past.
The show will run Jan. 22-25 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort's east ballroom with tickets going on sale in the fall.
Open auditions are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Lakeside for ages 16 and over. The production is an ensemble piece and many roles are available for adults of all ages
For information on auditions, contact: lleydier@shaw.ca.
