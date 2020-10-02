Ten years ago, Daniela Gjurisic Lojkova kissed her husband goodbye, shoved aside her fear of the unknown, and left her home in the Czech Republic to find a better life on the other side of the planet.
It was a journey that took her to Vancouver, Invermere and finally Penticton. Now, a decade later, she and her husband, Michal, have carved out a life for themselves and their daughters, Aja, 7, and Charlie Tiger, 2, they could have only dreamed about in the Czech Republic.
“Many times we were thinking to simply pack up our suitcases and go back home, to Czech, especially when our girls were born and we wanted to share them with family, but always we end up staying here,” said Daniela, now a wellness coach and author of two books on mental and physical well-being.
“We feel free here. We love the possibilities. We think it is one of the best places to live, especially for the kids when they are little.
“You never know what is going to happen tomorrow and so we just try to live in the here and now.”
When she boarded the airplane in June 2010, Daniela planned to spend a year by herself in Canada learning English, but was already filled with doubt.
“It was so hard to leave, and then I remember sitting on a Greyhound bus going from Vancouver to Invermere, where I got a job as a housekeeper because it was the best way to learn English,” recalled Daniela.
“Sitting for hours on the bus, shaking because it was so cold and all these strangers around me and: ‘Oh my god, what have I done? And I’ve left the best man I could ever wish for back in Prague and here I am in the middle of nowhere.’”
But it did eventually work out, and she later returned to Vancouver, where she got a good job in her chosen field. Michal joined her several months later and he, too, fell in love with Canada.
Daniela started in the wellness field while still living oversea, where she was co-founder of the Alliance of Nutritionists of the Czech Republic.
Her own transition to wellness began when she was 20 years old, having for years been overweight and living a “bad” lifestyle.
“Honestly, thanks to this experience, I know what it’s like to win,” she said. “This has been a huge life lesson for me.”
She now divides her time between her passions: helping others, writing, being a busy mom, training a new puppy and washing dishes at the Prague Café, which she and Michal opened in March 2014 on Marina Way.
“I remember that our very first stop in Penticton was at that café that used to be called the Bean to Beach,” said Daniela. “We fell in love with that place with its beautiful view of Okanagan Lake and that day I told Michal that I see how much he loves that place and that one day he is going to open his own European café right there.”
Less than a year later, they did exactly that.
Back in the Czech Republic, Michal worked as a general manager of high-end restaurants, a job he was reluctant to leave. He managed, however, to incorporate his past into the Prague Café.
“Everything from the way we bake the cakes – my grandmother’s recipes – to sitting outside enjoying the view and the energy, it’s like being back in Czech,” she said.
While the couple misses their families and being able to personally share the girls’ accomplishments, their customers and friends make up some of that distance.
“If our daughters have birthdays, (customers) bring gifts and they give us a hug when they feel something is going wrong and offer us help,” said Daniela. “They have become as our family, you can just feel it.”