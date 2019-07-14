Just as we throw away a lot of unnecessary garbage, our animals have a
significant environmental “paw footprint” of their own.
Being a pet lover doesn’t have to severely impact our families plastic
footprint if we make better decisions. We’ve collected some tips for
plastic free July to help you improve your eco-friendly choices that
include your family pets!
It’s well documented that plastic bags have a significant impact on
the environmental waste that exacerbates the world’s plastic trash
problem. Worldwide, 500 million plastic poop bags are consumed
annually. In addition to this, these bags can have disastrous effects
on wildlife.So why do so many dog owners in the country still use
these bags for the sole purpose of picking up poop?
There are two main reasons. First, plastic poop bags are easy to use.
Second, disposable, single-use bags are cheap and most often free
until our grocery stores and government get on the program to
eliminate single-use plastic bags.
Some grocery stores are now charging for bags and encourage you to
bring your own reusable bags, which is an improvement, but we still
have a long way to go!
Did you know that most poop bags are made with Oxo-biodegradable
materials which are in fact still plastic! They just have a chemical
added that helps them break down sooner, but that just creates
microplastics that pollute our groundwater and oceans.
There are earth-friendly, plastic free options available:
1.K9Clean Eco Poop Scoop Bags are a zero-plastic, newly engineered way
to pick up your pet’s waste. Designed using 100 percent paper from
sustainable forests and have a cardboard poop scoop handle, the bag
doesn’t contribute to plastic waste. It conveniently fits inside a
back pocket or a purse or knapsack and is hygienic and easy to use.
The bags are packaged with zero plastic and bundled with a small strap
of paper. And by the way — they are compostable! You can find these
bags online at k9clean.com or check with your local zero waste store,
in Kelowna Farm Bound Organics Zero Waste Store will be carrying them
or check with your local pet store!
2. Compost it - Putting your dog’s poop in the ground has the same
effect, given that it will naturally decay. If you don’t have a
compost system, you could create a compost bin or purchase a dog poop
specific composting bin. Check with your city rules to see if dog
waste is allowed in your city green bins.
Recently the City of Ottawa is allowing dog waste in all of their
green bins, but every municipality varies.3.Use Newspaper – after
you’ve read it of course! Using less plastic bags is ideal, but if you
would rather not have to clean a shovel or pooper scooper, newspaper
is a great alternative. It can naturally decompose and is a great way
to repurpose something you’ve already used.
When it comes to your pet’s wellness, we don’t commonly think about
the plastic shampoo bottles we are using to bath our pets or whether
we are using Eco-friendly supplies. Using Shampoo bars could replace
the 552 million shampoo bottles we throw out annually! Yes, this
applies to Dog Shampoo bottles too!
There are now some plastic-free alternatives for you to use:
1.Use a Zero Waste Pet Shampoo Bar – K9Clean.com has three different
Dog Shampoo Bar options to choose from all using natural ingredients,
and yes, you guessed it – ZERO PLASTIC WASTE.
2. Chemicals in your home can be harmful, make your own cleaners and
deodorizers when cleaning up after your dog or cat. Many DIY recipes
require only a few ingredients and a couple of minutes to mix up. And
you probably already have a lot of the ingredients in your kitchen.
Some basic ingredients are vinegar, baking soda, lemon juice, castile
soap, essential oils. Please be careful with which essential oils you
are using as some are toxic to pets. Just be sure to do your
research!
As dog owners, we can do a few simple things to help reduce plastic
pollution on our planet. The good news is that there are many cities
and more people in Canada and around the world that are banning single
use plastic.
Using these simple tips are an easy way to do your part in reducing
plastic waste. We would love to hear from you. If you’ve got some
good suggestions or other ideas that you would like to add, please let
us know!
Dogs and Mental Health, Love Letters to My Dog Contest
K9Clean.com is excited to announce our “Love Letters to My Dog”
campaign, focusing on Dogs and Mental Health. We want to bring
awareness to the unique relationships dog owners have with their
puppies.
Thru the “Love Letters to my Dog” campaign we invite you to share and
cherish those moments of pleasure that our dogs bring to us. In
addition to how effective they are at providing us with mental and
emotional wellbeing.
Check out our recent article in the Kelowna Daily Courier announcing
our new initiative along with our reasons why we have created this
campaign. www.kelownadailycourier.ca/life/article_aadf9f90-8ff2-11e9-b13b-9b8832b28631.html
As a result, our “Love Letters to My Dog” campaign will highlight a
variety of people across different ages and ethnicities that take the
time and think about the relationship they have with their Dog.
From Moms and Dads, kids, and grandparents – everyone has their story.
