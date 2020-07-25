Future may have limited options
OVERVIEW: A look at financial bottom lines will cause some to take a more realistic view of their future. It could be time to move or at least make adjustments.
There does not seem to be a lot of options at the moment. Try different jobs or positions to see if its a good fit; negotiate any special terms. Nerves may be on edge over this.
Settle into a routine by Tuesday. Try to get along with or stay out of the way of big egos. They need you more than you need them.
Extra running around allows you time to think or check out alternatives. Allow for some wiggle room. Plan future travel or prepare to have company. This can be done in a thoughtful manner.
ARIES: Meet with associates in private to see what they want before letting others get involved
TAURUS: Special wording sends a subliminal message to those you are trying to reach. Pause.
GEMINI: Much goes on behind the scenes. Put on a calm show of strength to buy some time.
CANCER: Trying to force things to go a certain way could bet others to react negatively now.
LEO: Soft peddle your approach with those who compete on some level. It helps your agenda.
VIRGO: A change of rules or authority structure will require different choices going forward.
LIBRA: If you can’t avoid what is happening at least negotiate to have moving expenses paid.
SCORPIO: Manage secrets carefully for now even if you are pressured for early disclosure.
SAGITTARIUS: Your intuition is a strong guide in all dealings with money, property or assets.
CAPRICORN: Be the leader in a free lance way as others need your special expertise now.
AQUARIUS: Pull strings behind the scenes as this will matter to how events play out later.
PISCES: A connection to important or influential individuals will benefit you as well as them.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears in The Okanagan Weekend. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.