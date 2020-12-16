Those looking for a spot to do Santa photos can take their kids and their cameras to Penticton’s Cannery Brewing at 198 Ellis Street where they have a Santa and Mrs. Claus photo station set up in their brewhouse.
Kids and families can sit with the life-sized replicas of Santa and Mrs. Claus, make their wishes to Santa, and take photos or selfies. There is no charge for Santa visits and photos, although cash donations are being collected for the South Okanagan Children's Charity, which provides assistance to help local children and their families in need.
The Santa and Mrs. Claus photo station is available during opening hours at Cannery Brewing until Dec. 24.
The brewery is open Monday through Friday from noon until 9 .m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. They will close on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile. $2 from each candy cane pavé ordered in the Cannery Brewing taproom will also go to support the South Okanagan Children's Charity.
Also, take a look inside and outside, as Cannery Brewing is all decorated for the season, as part of the #HolidaySpiritMap.