Members of the Penticton Tune-Agers have been playing, singing and performing music since Pierre Elliot Trudeau was prime minister and members of the Rolling Stones were young men.
That’s five decades of success since forming in 1970.
This year was supposed to be an extra-special one as the Tune-Agers were preparing for a special 50th anniversary reunion and concert in April when the pandemic struck and threw the world into disarray.
Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the 47-member choir and 14-player orchestra have kept chugging along with online rehearsals using the Zoom videoconferencing service.
The only requirements for new members are they have to be 55 or older and share a passion for music.
The Tune-Agers were formed when local musician Helene Scott met with a group of interested people who had joined a new seniors’ drop-in centre at St. Saviour’s Church hall in Penticton.
The group started to get together once a week, more people started to join and the rest is history. The Tune-Agers have now performed for tens of thousands of people here at home and around the world.
“The idea by Helene Scott all those years ago was seniors entertaining seniors,” said Dianne Fasshauer, who joined in 1993. “Here we are 50 years later.”
A secondary purpose of the group was to let seniors indulge their love of music, regardless of talent level.
“Whatever your ability was, whether you sang or played guitar or harmonica or piano or another instrument, whatever you were capable of, you were invited to join the group,” said Fasshauer.
“You didn’t have to be a trained opera singer or symphony musician to join. You were accepted for whatever your ability was.”
Nora David, current president of the Tune-Agers, is a relative newcomer having only joined only five years ago and instantly felt like part of the group.
“It’s like a big family. We obviously all love music, but it’s also a great social thing and I’ve been lucky to meet so many great people,” said David.
“I had sang in community choirs all my life and when I looked into moving to Penticton from the north, I inquired if there were any community choirs,” she said. “I found the Tune-Agers website and moved here and I’ve been singing ever since.”
There are two annual sessions, the first beginning with rehearsals in September and continuing through the Christmas season. The second session begins early in the new year and carries on through spring.