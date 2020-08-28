The Medical Arts Health Research Group is currently accepting entries for a photo contest.
From now until Sept. 15, anyone can enter photos of their edible plants (it has to be from their home or business property) for a chance to win a gardening basket from Garden Works, a $50 gift card to Bogner’s of Penticton, a Master Chef 12-piece barbecue set (donated by Sandstone) or two coffee mugs from Wayne & Freda.
The contest rules can be found on the Medical Arts Health Research Group’s website in the community tab.
The Medical Arts Health Research Group hosts the contest to promote their CoVic garden box project. Through the project, people receive two garden boxes, one where the harvest goes to their household or business and the other to the food bank.
Their goal is to provide food security and build community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Photo contest participants are also invited to check out the "Dirt Therapy Project," also posted in the community tab.
The Medical Arts Health Research Group in Penticton was established in 2002 and is committed to bringing the most-advanced medical opportunities to the patients of B.C.
