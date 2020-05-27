Local fruit growers are being impacted in various ways and to varying degrees by COVID-19.
“The biggest impact for me has definitely been with workers,” said Oliver orchardist David Machial as he thinned peaches alone in the rain.
Machial has mainly apples on his 10-acre orchard but also smaller plantings of cherries and soft fruit.
Previously, Mexican workers would be helping him by May 19, but this year they didn’t arrive in Canada until the 28th and are now in quarantine for two weeks.
The provincial government is picking up the tab for expenses associated with quarantining foreign agricultural workers.
For 10 years, Machial has employed the same three men from Mexico; however, this year red tape on the part of the Mexican government snarled their documentation with the result that two other workers will take their place.
Machial has a two-bedroom house which in the past has accommodated three workers — two in the larger bedroom.
The larger bedroom is not spacious enough to meet COVID requirements for two people, so only one worker is permitted.
Meeting requirements to help prevent the spread of covid is a challenge for all growers whether they employ foreign or domestic workers.
For Machial that includes providing separate kitchen utensils for each worker.
“We’re fortunate to have some old trucks for workers to use,” said Jan Carlson who with husband Keith and family operate 110 acres of cherries under the Carcajou Fruit banner.
About 40 acres are in and around Summerland and 70 acres in Meadow Valley, a 20-minute drive from town.
Workers must take special precautions in sharing equipment including vehicles.
“We’ve made a huge change this year in our packing house operation,” Carlson said.
This year there will be about 30 fewer employees in packing and logistics positions because in contrast to the past, Carcajou will be packing only for local vendors.
The bulk of the harvest will be sent to a larger packing facility in the valley.
Uncertainty about arrival time in Summerland caused the Carlsons to cancel eight of the 17 Mexican workers they had last year.
Other differences in the labour force are the lack of backpackers from Germany, Belgium and France and the increase in number of applications from BC residents especially from Penticton and Summerland.
“They’re people of all ages whose other jobs have fallen through,” said Carlson.
According to Ron Forrest, labour orientation and safety manager for the BC Tree Fruit Growers Association, farms in the South Okanagan are usually smaller than in the Central Okanagan and employ fewer foreign workers.
Summerland orchardist Katie Sardinha said this makes small farms less vulnerable to disruptions such as covid-19.
Sardinha and family members along with two long time local employees operate 10-acres of apples.
Delay in obtaining official organic certification is the only pandemic-related concern for Sardinha.
Each year Joe and Trish Ciaramella, owners of CC Orchards on Naramata Road, hire up to 30 Canadians to harvest 3.5 acres of cherries.
Previously the Ciaramellas have employed young people from both Quebec and B.C.
“We’ve had more contacts than usual from people wanting employment, including more local kids,” Joe said.
He has hired two people in their 30s from Vancouver who lost their jobs with Air Canada.
“I have to trust the workers are COVID-free. Quebec workers must isolate in that province and require a letter to leave but they could possibly be exposed on the trip west,” Joe said.
Workers camp on-farm and are provided with washrooms, showers, and Wi-Fi
Workers will be doing shifts in the cookhouse because they cannot congregate in groups larger than five.
The challenges for Arlene and Dave Sloan, owners of Matheson Creek Farm on East Side Road in Okanagan Falls, are mainly associated with planning in this uncertain time and increased costs of packaging materials, and sourcing plexiglass and hand sanitizer.
The Sloans sell only the fruits and vegetables they grow themselves at their on-farm produce stand and at the Penticton Farmers Market, which reopens Saturday.
Referring to the increase in regulations, Arlene said, “I just hope they doesn’t take the fun out of farming.”