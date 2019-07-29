OVERVIEW: Emotions expressed will feel like stingers to those on the receiving end. Think of a calmer way to handle this so it won’t be so hard to make it better.
Sensitive individuals take you seriously; nerves are on edge.
Pay attention to power issues, including lightning and electricity etc. Have equipment upgraded or replaced.
Protests can be more erratic as targets shift. Those short on funding should regroup or call in favours. Alter your message.
Seeking freedom affects relationships as what you expect from each other changes. Mercury resumes forward motion midweek along with the new moon. Sign, act, launch etc. Get up and get going.
ARIES: Avoid spending on a whim. Take the time to research the details and who else is involved.
TAURUS: Your sudden action catches others off guard. Home or base of operations is affected.
GEMINI: Private information could be made public, so have an alternate plan you can switch to.
CANCER: Take a stand over your status or finances. Be in touch with those who can help with it.
LEO: You seek a larger share of the spotlight. Try to control how you want to be seen or accepted.
VIRGO: A lot goes on behind the scenes. You make a new or better deal. Handle arrangements.
LIBRA: An inside tip could cause you to consider investing on the advice of others. Get details.
SCORPIO: You may have to make choices between career and personal matters. Justify actions.
SAGITTARIUS: Opportunity over distance is a new or renewed source of income. Accept benefits.
CAPRICORN: You are on the inside track and make good use of confidential information. Meet up.
AQUARIUS: Make choices affecting home or property matters. Special arrangements work out.
PISCES: You step up to the plate and can end up calling the shots or taking on responsibility etc.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.