Horns honked, and sirens wailed as residents cheered, clapped, banged on pots and noise makers, sang, held up thank you signs, even a 4 piece band of youngsters.
Trout Creek residents paraded in vehicles through their community on Wednesday evening to thank Essential Services Workers who live in the area. The parade was led by an RCMP patrol car driven by Constable Luc Rioux, a Trout Creek resident.
The parade was timed to coincide with the daily 7 p.m. community noise making which recognizes the people who are putting themselves in harm's way to support and protect us during Covid19.
Fifteen vehicles, as well as MLA Dan Ashton on his motorcycle and Mary Trainer, local historian, on her bicycle, took part. Yes, and social distancing was carefully adhered to.