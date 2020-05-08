Siblings Casey, Ryelan, Claira and Milo McDermid whose father, Gabe is a paramedic make noise in support of essential-services workers at a parade in Trout Creek. Trout Creek resident Const. Luc Rioux led a parade of 15 people through the streets of the Summerland neighbourhood which included MLA Dan Ashton on a motorcycle and local historian Mary Trainer on a bicycle.