Caring for one another is beautiful
PHIL COLLINS
We are all missing our team sports on the flickering flat screen. I am longing to see the Premier League’s dynamic colours. They are working hard to find a way to bring soccer back.
As we face a global pandemic, we see a radical shift in Canadian and Western society. The myth of individualism is exposed, and we know the need to work together, pull together, and look after each other. We are rediscovering the importance of community spirit. The value of working as a team in our community; as humans, we are connected.
People are making masks for frontline workers, cooking meals for neighbours, and being courteous and helpful while shopping in stores. We are pulling collectively.
The countries that seem to be succeeding are those that cooperate across the political spectrum, fighting this pandemic in a unified way. Authoritarian states do not seem to be doing so well. In a time of crisis, we need the symbolic fire crews to turn up and work as one unit. Local suddenly really matters. Our region really matters to us.
I could not have imagined that I would be waiting to listen to every word our premier has to say, and Dr. Bonnie Henry has become a celebrity with my children. Her voice fills our home daily.
We have become hyper-local. People have called it, “land and the cloud,” staying close to the local and yet reach globally through online activities, the great cloud.
I see this regional focus, caring for one another as incredibly beautiful.
People have asked me what the response of the church and the response of the faith community is. I would describe four aspects.
Firstly, adapt. We in faith need to adapt at this moment and must not be afraid of change, we have adapted our service to online, we have adapted in the ways we connect to our congregations.
Secondly, guard the vulnerable in our communities, the seniors who cannot meet, those who struggle with loneliness and mental health problems. People are feeling lost, and the church has a role to bring peace into lives.
Thirdly, respond. Ask the question of how can we be the hands and feet of Jesus during this time as people lose jobs, visit food banks and feel isolated.
And finally, pray. We must not underestimate the power of our prayers. I am reminded of the words of the prophet Jeremiah: “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”
Let’s keep adapting, guarding the vulnerable, responding in love and praying. Let’s display the dynamic colours of our team as we serve our wonderful community in the Okanagan.
Phil Collins is Pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.