Living in Penticton has given me some wonderful definitions that may mean something completely different if I resided in another city, but make me smile in our Okanagan paradise.
I was walking on the pathway that takes me along the creek going to Lake Okanagan when my dogs became very interested in the couple that was walking ahead of us, and began following them. No matter where the couple turned, my dogs were determined to go in the same direction. The woman began looking over her shoulder at the dogs, realizing she was being followed.
They remained at an acceptable distance and never displayed any aggression or malicious intent. They just followed her with a light step and happy demeanor and determination to not let them get too far ahead.
I began talking to the couple and told them they were being stalked. She began laughing and explained they had recently moved here and that was one thing they enjoyed about Penticton, the different definitions of actions that in another city would mean to be cautious or frightened.
We began sharing experiences, although we remained at a safe distance, and talked about things that happened in Penticton that would probably not happen elsewhere.
I explained to them that when my dog was younger, she would always keep well away from people who pushed strollers. She saw them as an obstacle and something that should be avoided.
But one day my dog realized that there were children stowed away in the strollers. She loved young children and began watching for strollers coming from behind or approaching her. It became common for her to position herself beside a stroller so she could peek in and see if there was a child in it. If there was, she would tip her nose in and give the child a quick kiss on the cheek. I began calling her actions a Penticton drive-by.
I told them about days when it has been a pleasure to walk to the beach and enjoy the view of the lake while having a coffee. It was very quiet so my granddaughter would sing for anyone who cared to listen while we had our coffee and carrot cake. Because of the pastry that sometimes would crumble and become food for the ducks that caroused the area, there were quite a few young ducks that hovered around the tables and chairs with no fear or hesitation.
They were not bothered by the dogs or any people in the area.
On this day my granddaughter began singing to a lone duck and danced around it. The dogs were close, but patiently watched the dancing child and the unruffled duck dance around them. It became quite the show for the other people enjoying the sunshine and the day. I sat back and quietly watched. I crossed my mind that this was live entertainment Penticton style, and it brought smiles and applause when the show was finished.
We talked about gangs, and although for some people, a gang would be something to avoid, we had two gangs in town that were fun to seek out. The Eastside Doodle gang and the Westside Doodle gang are nothing but fun and games. They are Doodle owners who get together with others and let their dogs play together. I am sure if the two gangs met there would never be a turf war, only excitement about getting to play with someone new. If I ever had to deal with two gangs on opposing sides of town, let it be the Doodle gangs.
As our conversation continued we all decided that Penticton is small enough to make friends even on a walk. We all have our regular routes and schedules and eventually end up forming casual relationships with those we cross paths with frequently.
When our dogs stop to visit the friends they have made on their daily walks, and joggers say hello to the dogs while they run by, I am pleased I live here.
I know Penticton is growing, but to me there are many wonderful things that say it’s still a small town.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who resides in Penticton.