A midweek change of focus
OVERVIEW: Look at things from a different angle and it provides an outlet for frustrations.
Put a new plan in place while easing forward. Make sure needed equipment is in proper working order. Certain expectations can be realized.
The new moon in cancer places more emphasis on personal or domestic matters. Residence or location choices are
finalized; make your move.
Fix or replace communication devices or systems to see that all messaging gets through.
A turning point midweek shifts focus. Don’t let obstacles or delays become more of a problem than they already are. Pull finances together and revise budgets. Situations will lighten up a bit.
ARIES: Back room deals can be reached so that everyone’s reputation
remains intact. Sign on to it.
TAURUS: Take care of matters privately especially if they need to be handled over some distance.
GEMINI: Others are not sure where you stand and this works for you at the moment. Time actions.
CANCER: Certain deals or agreements need clarity or fact checking by those in position of authority.
LEO: You can show a different side of yourself to the world. Inner work is having positive results.
VIRGO: An inside tip benefits you if you at on it at the right time. Share what you can with others.
LIBRA: Stand tall in what you know is right even if you don’t get full credit. Your worth is realized.
SCORPIO: Put the reins on your powerful emotions as others won’t be able to handle it right now.
SAGITTARIUS: Go over details financially or with assets to evaluate everything to make changes.
CAPRICORN: Work as a team. A combination of expertise brings things to a desired conclusion.
AQUARIUS: Your power or influence behind the scenes grows to a point where it is accepted.
PISCES: Be a support system or bridge to help bring success to joint projects or agreements.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.