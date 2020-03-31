Scouting has taken many forms over the 110 years that it has existed in our district. And yet it has stayed true to its founding principles.
The depth of program has varied according to the number and calibre of adult volunteers involved. While all of the principles were applied in every group, some focused more strongly on community service while others put extra effort into a robust, outdoor-oriented program.
In a good Scouting group, the youth members learned through good instruction, practise, and opportunities to apply their new skills. This could be as simple as an understanding of which knots to use in a particular situation, which could lead to all sorts of interesting scenarios.
In a good Scouting group, the youths often never realized how much they had learned, because the learning process was presented as a fun activity. Leadership skills, teamwork, outdoor skills all magically showed up in adulthood.
And there was much more in the process than just a good cubmaster or scoutmaster. These individuals needed to be trained and encouraged for longevity. They needed to view their involvement as a fun activity for themselves. And this is where volunteers at the district, regional and provincial levels made their impact.
In its most successful years, with high enrolment of youths and number of groups, all of the organizational levels were generously stocked with dedicated adult volunteers.
For adult volunteers, this was not normally a commitment for one meeting per week. That was just the start, working with the youths on a weekly basis. Then there was the preparation before the meeting, especially arduous if the meeting was to be an outdoor activity.
A good Scouting group usually had an administrative group, some adults who took care of the business side of the group such as registrations, fundraising, planning of larger events and so on. The uniformed leaders would usually meet with this executive team monthly.
Then there were the district-level meetings twice a month to plan and co-ordinate larger activities. And ongoing training for volunteers could not be ignored, whether it was informal or more structured such as the Gilwell Training available through Scouting (also all done by volunteers).
And we must not forget a highlight for most groups: a week-long summer camp, whether it be just the local group or a district event. These did not magically happen.
While the year 2020 gives us an opportunity to celebrate 110 years of successful scouting programs in the South Okanagan, it really gives us a stage on which to recognize the large number of adults from our community who made it possible.
We will honour many of them this year.
We have tried to record all of their names in documents in our municipal museums.
This is part of our continuing series of articles highlighting some of the people involved in the Boy Scout movement, which is celebrating its 110th year of existence in our region. A celebration is planned for later in the year.