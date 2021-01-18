With most Robbie Burns events cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the next best thing is available from Bogner’s restaurant in Penticton along with the Scottish Festival Society and McPhail Kilt Makers.
A drive-thru Robbie Burns Dinner will be held this Saturday with pick-up from Bogner’s parking lot beginning at 2 p.m. and running until 6 p.m.
Meals are $50 per person (which includes tax and gratutity) and offers Cullen skink, neeps and tatties, slow-braised rosemary lamb shank, dessert, typsy laird, homemade Scottish tablet, wild-honey shortbred rounds and, of course, haggis.
While at home, participants can watch a video, presented by the Scottish Festival, which includes speeches, traditional dancing, piping and poetry.
To book, or for additional details, phone Bogner’s at 250-493-2711 or email: Burns@bogners.ca.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bogner’s has staged successful non- contact New Year’s Eve and Christmas drive-thrus and staff was actively involved with the Rotary Lobsterfest.