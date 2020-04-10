Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with B.C. Premier John Horgan assured children that the Easter Bunny is an “essential service.”
There was a rare sighting of the Easter Bunny, (who has an uncanny resemblance to Hooded Merganser head chef, Dan Vichitthavong) on Thursday.
Lakeside Resort executive chef, Aaron Armstrong presented the Easter Bunny with a turkey dinner to fuel his appetite as he heads out to perform his Easter tasks this weekend.
The above photo was captured within the two seconds the handoff was taking place. Twenty seconds of hand-and-paw washing followed by the application of hand sanitizer was conducted shortly before.
The Hooded Merganser Restaurant has introduced a special Easter menu. The holiday dishes, along with the regular take-out menu, are available toay through Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Pre-orders for take out an be made in advance by calling 250-493-8221 or by emailing: Lakeside@rpbhotels.com.
The resort set a record on Thursday with the furthest-away takeout order in its 30-year history. A man from Paris, France phoned, ordering his mother a turkey dinner and one chicken pot pie for the holidays as she’s unable to leave her home this Easter.