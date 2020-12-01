KELOWNA — Finding and searching death records will be the topic in the next Kelowna and District Genealogical Society family history forum, slated for Dec. 8.
The free event will take place online. It’s a partnership of the society and the Okanagan Regional Library. To register, go to the library’s events calendar at Orlando.evanced.info/Calendar, scroll to Dec. 8 and click on the event. A Zoom invitation will then be emailed to you.
The genealogical society is holding its monthly meeting at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Email info@kdgs.ca to ask for a Zoom invitation.