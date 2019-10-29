OVERVIEW: The new moon in Scorpio adds intensity in most areas. Showdowns can cause a move for some by choice or not; defences are up.
Certain matters have reached the end of the line. New starts are refreshing even if initially rejected. Pack what you need and get rid of the rest. Take time out to organize and get settled. Brainstorm behind closed doors.
Magnetic attractions develop into real relationships. Some may say you are a smooth talker. Mercury turns retrograde, bringing in a three-week period of change, reversals and equipment glitches. Watch driving and travel issues. Put your phone down. Avoid signing anything binding as well.
ARIES: Take a closer look at the fine points of an agreement before letting go of money or assets.
TAURUS: If others push your buttons don’t react in ways you may later regret. Just wait them out.
GEMINI: Those seeking to control you cause a showdown of sorts. Pull back and contain emotions.
CANCER: Questions asked by authority figures will shift the direction of events that will likely follow.
LEO: Home or base of operations is up for review. Let those involved know your needs or direction.
VIRGO: Work with those in charge of finances to get to a workable plan that suits the situation now.
LIBRA: Increased income or access to others funds will require careful choices on dividing it all up.
SCORPIO: Step out in front and take the heat from disgruntled associates. Your status increases.
SAGITTARIUS: Reach agreements behind the scenes before letting others know the results of it.
CAPRICORN: Work with those who need you more than you need them. There are advantages.
AQUARIUS: Your reputation supports a rise in status that others are jealous of. Step into the role.
PISCES: Carve out some time to handle matters over distance or involving others situations etc.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears in The Okanagan Weekend. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.
