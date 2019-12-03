OVERVIEW: The feeling that time is short causes some to jump the gun. Make sure you have enough support before you stick your neck out. Keep key info in reserve as you may need it as leverage down the road. Sense where others are coming from before you bring things up. Use rules already in place to advantage.
Business or work relationships can develop into personal ones. This is OK. Those on hold move to the next stage after they have “the talk.” There are emotional adjustments to make as the pecking order changes. Don’t upset the apple cart if there is no advantage to doing so. Most find their comfort level in natural ways. Ease any conflicts.
ARIES: You can easily slide into a top or more official position as you do not have worthy challengers.
TAURUS: Those supporting you behind the scenes wish to remain anonymous for a little while now.
GEMINI: Soft peddle your actions so that others are surprised when you step forward and pull rank.
CANCER: Personal relationships can be used to advantage in work or business matters. Play it cool.
LEO: Use your intuition to show the areas of gain that are achievable over those off to the side etc.
VIRGO: Patience pays off for you in most matters this week. Private talks bring changes of plans.
LIBRA: It will be important to assess what you value now. You need to move forward without worry.
SCORPIO: Emotions are stirred by special relationships or events. Participate to your comfort level.
SAGITTARIUS: Your generous nature is showcased by your words or deeds that benefit others also.
CAPRICORN: Casual conversation can lead to a deeper connection or plans for future involvement.
AQUARIUS: Others become aware of your influence behind the scenes and powerful associates.
PISCES: You are the star near or far. Take centre stage personally or on behalf of others. Step up.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.
Contact her by email at heather_zais@telus.net.
