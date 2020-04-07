In these times of high anxiety, I hope all our readers are doing well and practicing all the widely publicised precautions such as physical distancing, quarantining, hand washing and so on.
The feeling of “just waiting — or doing nothing” can really raise the stress levels so I would like to offer some other practical advice for how to improve your own immune system.
1. Eat as well as possible. An overwhelming body of evidence shows that a whole food plant-based diet will provide maximal support for your health. Your immune system will benefit and it is a really inexpensive way to eat. It will also drastically reduce your risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and many other preventable conditions.
@forksoverknives on Instagram has a post with a suggested grocery list that I thoroughly recommend. If you do not have Instagram, we may be able to publish this list in the Herald later. Whether you are a carnivore, vegan or vegetarian, a great free App to download is Dr Michael Greger's “Daily Dozen”. It is simple and easy to use. Download it today and try to get all the recommended foods into your daily diet as soon as possible.
2. Reduce alcohol consumption. Of course when we are under stress, a cold beer or a glass of wine helps us relax at the end of the day. However, more than a couple of drinks in a row significantly impacts your immune system for a few hours. The next column will address this issue in more detail.
3. Reduce or eliminate all forms of smoking - this includes smoking and vaping of cannabis products. Stopping smoking even for three days can make a significant difference if you do get infected by COVID-19. Maybe consider edibles for the time being if you are used to using THC/Cannabis regularly. There will be another column dedicated to this topic coming soon.
4. Wim Hof Method breathing has been proved in trials to quickly boost immune system function. He has an app to download free called the Wim Hof Method. Just a few minutes a day can help.
5. Meditation practice can help lower generalised anxiety. This is a huge problem, particularly in our Western world and people are struggling even more now with fears of COVID and being more socially isolated. Another great app - “Ten Percent happier” has this resource: tenpercent.com/coronavirussanityguide
6. Good sleep is crucial for healthy immune function! Turn off your devices earlier, stop watching the news incessantly and set up a “chain” to help you fall asleep more easily. The chain means having several links that you follow in the same order every evening to prepare your mind and body for sleep. For example: finish dinner then watch a relaxing comedy. Then, at the same time every evening, have a warm bath or shower (your body temperature will then start falling, helping with sleep), go to bed with a book, then do a short sleep meditation before turning the lights out.
Avoid devices in the bedroom, keep your phone on silent and face down so it does not light up the room if messages come through. Do not have digital alarm clocks in your bedroom. Ten Percent Happier also has many different meditations to help with sleep that are great, as do others such as Calm and Breethe.
7. Try to minimise reactivity — remember everyone is doing the best that they can at any given moment. That person that appears to be acting out, has most likely had their inner child's fears triggered, as yours might be the next day. Try to support without judgement. If your mental health is suffering, reach out to someone please. In the Depression with the incredible lack of money and food etc, less people actually died than usual, except for deaths by suicide. Try to keep perspective, we will get through this!
8. Take your vitamin D supplements! This is even more important now that people are being restricted to staying indoors as much as possible. A large percentage of Canadians are chronically low on Vitamin D, which is actually a hormone (just like thyroid hormone) and is essential for many of our body's functions .
There are many poor outcomes related to low vitamin D levels including increased risk of colon and breast cancer, but most importantly right now — vitamin D is essential for a well functioning immune system.
Finally, if you are allowed under the terms of your city’s quarantine rules — try to get outdoors for a brisk walk every day -especially in the middle of the day if possible.
Be kind, spread love, not fear.
Dr. Wendy Ross is a consultant in preventative health and works as lead physician at the Penticton Cancer Clinic. She previously wrote a weekly column for The Herald and has come out of writing retirement during the COVID crisis. This column will appears Tuesday. Email: drwendyross@gmail.com