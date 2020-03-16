Dumplings, those bundled-up parcels of goodness, have woven their way throughout the world. Think Japanese gyoza, the Eastern European variants of perogies – both sweet and savoury – Indian samosas and syrupy gulab jamun, Mexican tamales, and Italian ravioli, tortellini and gnocchi, to name a few.
Mostly, they consist of dough that’s stuffed and then boiled, poached, steamed, fried or deep fried. Born out of humble ingredients, especially those economical and readily available, are traditionally the norm for stuffing: potato, cheese and saurekraut are classics for perogies, while roasted chilies, shredded meat and leftover mole sauce are some of the comforting staples in tamales, stuffed into a corn masa dough and wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves.
The making or rolling of the dough, the folding, the nuances of crimping, the thickness of the dough, the authenticity of the fillings, when and how they’re served – all fall into play.
The traditional Chinese wontons, pot stickers and the dumpling delights of dim sum are astonishing for their variety. Some of the most iconic include: sui mai, a steamed and open-topped pork dumpling; the shrimp-stuffed har gow, distinguished by its multiple pleats and translucent wrapper, and; the char sui bao, a steamed bun stuffed with barbecue pork and luscious rich gravy.
In Richmond, the Dumpling Trail Tour escorts diners through various restaurants for a sampling of the most delectable dumplings on offer, with many micro-regional specialties.
During a recent private tour with a dumpling aficionado – everyone needs a friend like this! – I enjoyed juicy lamb-stuffed Xian dumplings, made in a tubular open-ended style, pan fried to crispy succulence.
At R&H Chinese Food at Richmond's Landsdowne Mall, I watched two cooks make quick work of stuffing dumplings before we dug in to steamed pork and chive stuffed dumplings and pan fried turnovers, crimped like empanadas. The best was saved to last with the renowned soup dumplings, or xiao long bao. The plump dumplings shaped like a doughy Hershey’s kiss, conceal a jiggly bottom filled with hot pork broth. Eaten with the aid of a soupspoon, one nibbles and then slurps the broth before consuming the juicy pork meat inside. If you haven’t tried them, or the Dumpling Tour, I urge you to put both at the top of your bucket list.
I deeply miss the dumpling options available on the coast and lately my withdrawal symptoms have forced me to the grocer’s frozen food aisle in search of a fix.
For those who like to make their own, wonton wrappers and the slightly larger Shanghai wrappers are readily available. But for readymade varieties my first pick are Hon’s potstickers.
Hon’s, a long established Vancouver noodle house, makes a wonderful selection of frozen potstickers in four varieties: beef, pork, chicken and vegetable. Safeway carries all four and my favourite overall has been the vegetable and mushroom. They’re wonderfully flavoured with a balance of shiitakes, bamboo shoots, cabbage and carrots with hits of sesame, and they come with a package of seasoned soy-based dipping sauce.
The shape is a classic half-moon, similar to gyozas and perogies, and can be steamed, pan-fried or poached. I belong to team steam, because I like the purity of tasting the dough and filling without the addition of oil. To steam, use a bamboo steamer – if you can find one – or a stainless steamer lined with either lettuce or cabbage leaves, or parchment paper, so that the dumplings don’t stick together.
My dumpling radar also recently led me to a new product in the marketplace. Honest Dumplings, with its fun and bold packaging, jumped right out at me. Made by the husband and wife team of Chris Lerohl and Ray Ma, the two began making and folding their delicacies six years ago in Edmonton, selling at farmers' markets.
Their dumpling success now has them testing the waters in B.C. with three varieties available at our local IGA: Herbivore, Truffle Mushroom Madness and their best-selling Kung Pao Tofu. All three are vegan, using natural ingredients and some of the doughs are coloured using juices or herbs, or as in the case of the Kung Pao Tofu, soaked and pureed chilie to give the dough a rosy hue.
I’ve tried the tofu and the truffled mushroom varieties so far and they’re wonderfully full-flavoured and provide a delicious option from the traditional. Speaking to Ray Ma over the phone she suggested many dipping sauce options, from a simple soy-sesame-sugar to balsamic or black Chinese vinegars, or even a sprinkling of truffle salt on the mushroom dumplings.
You can eat them with your hands, with chopsticks, spoon or a knife and fork. Whatever way you prefer, it’s easy to make dumplings part of your culinary adventure.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every other Tuesday in The Herald.