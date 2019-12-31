Imagine you are walking up a long flight of stairs and at each landing is an organization that has embraced the digital age and transformed itself to better serve you and remain viable.
At the first landing is banking and its automated teller machines. At the second landing is aviation and digitally assisted planes, piloting, and air traffic control. Each landing brings on another industry in the midst of a digital transformation; manufacturing, space exploration, education, communications, entertainment, and so many more. But as you come to the top of the stairs you find yourself face-to-face with what appears to be an impregnatable wall blocking your passage to a better and longer life.
Yes, there are some cracks in the wall and chips on the edges, but the wall was created over many decades by those it was primarily created to serve. Your only way to continue your climb isn’t to go through the wall, but around or over it. The wall is our health ‘system’ and represents “The End of the Beginning” as society starts the journey to Augmented Health(care).
In his book, “The End of the Beginning,” Lucien Engelen paints a picture of the dramatic changes that are coming to health and health care. In his opinion, health care is “almost 80% a purely logistical operation” and therefore ripe for an existential transformation. The disruption won’t be easy and without its casualties, real and metaphorically, but transform it must or it will collapse under its own weight. Engelen says “faced with formidable challenges of doubling of health care demand, declining budgets and an acute shortage of skilled personnel, we need to find a pathway into a sustainable (business) model.”
A power shift from the all-knowing medical system and its practitioners has already begun. Right now you can book appointments, access some of your lab and diagnostic results, connect virtually with a physician, and monitor in real time your vital signs, all digitally through your smart phone. Just around the corner, healthcare professionals will be the ones requiring permission to access your personal health data which would provide your team, including you, with a holistic perspective of your general fitness, oral health, drug profile, sleep patterns, and so on. All this made possible without the use of a microchip implanted somewhere in your body – however that may also be available for the willing.
Hey Alexa, how do I feel today? “Well Norm, based on the way you’re walking, your voice, and your decreasing blood sugar levels measured by your watch since yesterday, I’d say it might be a good idea to book a video conference simultaneously with nurse Gigabyte and dietitian Jane for tomorrow morning.”
Mr. Engelen says no clinician will be able to track in real time all the expanding data streams generated by our bodies, but computers can and will. Continuous monitoring algorithms which are better at recognizing patterns than humans will serve as a ‘check engine light’ for alert care teams and health-conscious individuals like ourselves for early interventions whether we are located in downtown Vancouver or remote Bella Bella. This new health delivery world will “free up valuable time of healthcare professionals: they can stop performing mundane routine tasks and instead turn their attention to specific cases that need extra time and energy,” says Mr. Engelen. They will go from caring for 2,000 patients to a team-based world using digitally augmented health to conceivably care for as many as ten thousand or more.
The hospital of the digital future will be used for “examinations and treatments that require expensive equipment, such as an MRI scan, surgery or radiation,” leaving the bulk of health care to be performed in our homes or wherever we happen to be at the time. This new reality will have major implications for governments as they plan where to locate new hospitals and whether they are required at all or could invest the limited resources in other priorities. Also, on the other side of the wall we will find stairs leading to the end of paying practitioners based on fee-for-service and instead pay based on outcomes, specifically quality of care. The higher our satisfaction and health outcomes, especially on the prevention side, the greater the compensation. Patients will truly be at the center of care and we all will be the beneficiaries for it.
Norm Letnick is MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country and the BC Liberals’ health critic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.