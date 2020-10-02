Perhaps the most famous stamp in the world, at least amongst philatelists (the polite term for stamp collectors), is the “Penny Black.”
This was the first adhesive postage stamp in the world, and it was issued in London, England on May 6, 1840. It cost one penny and it was printed in black. It shows the head of Queen Victoria taken from a medal engraved by William Wyon. The Queen’s head was chosen because it was thought difficult to forge with accuracy, and also since Roman times coinage had always shown the head of the monarch. UK postage still shows the Queen’s head.
The penny black was printed by a London firm in Fleet Street called Perkins, Bacon & Petch, using engraved steel dies. The firm charged “Eight Pence per thousand stamps, exclusive of paper, which we understand would be supplied us and assuming that the numbers would be very large.”
They were right; the numbers were massive. “The contract price would include 75 guineas for the die composed of the best engraving of Her Majesty's Portrait which can be executed by the best artist ...”
The engraver was Frederick Heath, although it was long thought that it was the work of his father Charles Heath, who was in fact given the job but passed it on to his son, while giving “his personal attention to the matter.”
The stamps were printed from plates composed of 240 images per sheet in 12 rows, by 20 columns. For those of us long in memory there were 240 pence to the UK pound, so a sheet cost one pound to buy. The paper had a small crown watermark included in the paper within each stamp. Based on numbers calculated from the printer’s invoices very close to 284,000 sheets were printed, amounting to something like 68 million stamps.
This all took place until the end of the year 1840, when the colour of the stamp was changed from black to red. The use of the postage stamp proved to be a great success.
Despite the enormous numbers printed the Penny Black remains a comparative rarity amongst collectors, a decent copy these days fetching around $100 - $200, minimum.
The gummed stamp was stuck on the top righthand corner of the envelope containing the letter. It was then cancelled at the post office with a hand struck stamp, the first postmark being in the form of a Maltese Cross. This way it was known that the postage stamp had been “used.” However, it quickly became apparent how easily the postmark could be removed, to make the stamp fit for use again.
One clever trick was to wash over the stamp before it was used with “is in glass or something else which acts as a varnish and as the obliterating stamp falls on the varnish it is easily removed with soap and water.”
A good deal of work by many chemists went into attempts to improve the obliterating ink to prevent such frauds. Various colours of inks for the cancellations were tried, but within weeks we hear that "Mr. Donovan, a chemist in Dublin, had succeeded in removing not only the red, but the black obliterating stamps; ... we are therefore at sea again.”
There exists a Penny Black that is known to have passed through the post “no less than three times.” Finally, by the end of August 1840 the obliterating ink was changed to “Black Letterpress Printers Ink,” at considerable inconvenience, not the least of which was the black on black look making the post office job more difficult. This was solved when the Penny Red was brought out in February 1841.
Two hundred years ago, the Penny Black may have introduced the rapid email of the day to London, but fraudsters were just as nimble then as they are nowadays!
Postage Paid is a recurring column submitted by members of the Penticton Stamp Club.