Solar costs have dropped 70% in the last 10 years
One of the few bright spots in these weeks of social distancing measures has been that, for the most part, the sun has been shining.
This has allowed us to get outside and do some yard work, get some exercise, and generally clear the cobwebs. And it has meant that my solar panels have been at full productivity, even if I haven’t.
As long as I’ve been working as an architect, clients have been asking me about the cost and practicality of solar panels. And until recently, I had to tell them that while the technology was proven and reliable, and the electricity produced was emissions free, the payback on investment was dubious.
In the last 10 years, however, all of that has changed. According to the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory in California, installed solar costs have dropped by 70% since 2010.
The cost reductions have had revolutionary effects. In the last few years we have seen integrated solar become normal practice on houses, wineries and public buildings we have designed. I even installed some on my own garage.
Despite this rapid adoption of the technology, I am still presented regularly with myths and misinformation about solar panels.
Myth No. 1 was that the panels require more energy to manufacture than they will ever produce. In fact, a 2017 study by the University of Utrecht established the global average energy payback period at 1.2 years.
In other words, in 1.2 years the panels have generated as much electricity as it took to make the glass, aluminum, and wiring that went into the system, plus the transportation to the install site. A typical panel will last 30 years.
Myth No. 2 is that there will never be cost effective. Here too the news is good. With net metering, as we have in both the City of Penticton and Fortis delivery areas, you receive an equal credit for energy you produce, as for energy you purchase. For my own solar array, I will have paid for my installation in about 12 years, accounting for average increases in electricity rates. So again, over the life of my system I will save many times the initial investment.
Myth No. 3 is that snow coverage or cloudy winters mean they do not work well in the Okanagan. One of the most rewarding aspects of having a solar array is going online in real time to check your production. If I find myself staring wistfully out the office window at the sunshine, I can gain some comfort by checking how much my panels are producing.
You quickly realize that we get most of our sunshine in the long days of June. In fact, you might get more electricity in one June day than the whole month of December. So winter snows are not a problem.
In fact, the seasonal variation of solar power means it is a solution that works best when connected to a grid, and mixed with other energy sources. There is no need to supply all of the energy you need, although that is a practical option for anyone with enough money to buy a compact car. Even a small system, like the 12 panels on my garage, is contributing non-polluting, renewable power to the grid. It won’t solve all of the world’s problems, but it will solve more problems than it causes. And at that rate, the future looks bright.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard.