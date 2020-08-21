While it’s something everyone dreads and doesn’t want to think about, emergency preparedness is important to keep in mind for residents in the Penticton area.
With our current conditions it’s imperative for families to have a plan in the event of a crisis or evacuation, not only for themselves but for their furry family as well.
Here are some simple steps you can follow to prepare your pets in the event of an emergency:
1. Get an Emergency Sticker for your front door
These stickers let emergency responders know there are animals in the house to be rescued. They indicate how many pets of each species are inside, and may give the name and address of your local veterinarian or rescue organization.
If you are evacuated and bring your pets with you, write “EVACUATED” on the sticker to let responders know they are safe.
Ask your veterinarian if they provide a free emergency sticker, or contact South Okanagan Animal Care Center, 778-476-8658 to pick one up.
2. Plan Ahead
Discuss with your friends, family and neighbours who could care for your pets in the event of an emergency. This should be someone who lives relatively close to you who has the capacity to take your pets into their home on a temporary basis.
If possible, give this person a spare key to your home and have a list prepared of any special information they might need in regards to your pet’s care.
In the event that a designated caregiver cannot be located, research your local area for pet-friendly hotels and boarding facilities.
3. Prepare emergency supplies
Emergencies may require only a brief absence from your home, but could also require long-term evacuation. If you must evacuate, plan for a worst case scenario.
To minimize evacuation time and stress, follow these steps:
Bring all pets indoors at the first sign of a storm or disaster. Pets can become frightened and disoriented and run away from home in a crisis.
Ensure all pets have proper identification:
● Collars with tags that display their name and your current contact information
● Tattoo or microchip
● Have a travelling carrier easily accessible in your home, which also displays your pet’s name and contact information
Prepare an emergency kit, and ensure that everyone in the household knows where it is. Examples of items to carry for your pets include:
● Seven days worth of food
● Bowls for food and water, collapsible if possible
● Bedding, toys and treats
● Poop bags/training pads/cat litter and tray
● Disposable garbage bags
● Extra collars/leashes
● Labelled pet carrier
● Current colour photo of your pet
● Copy of current vaccinations
● Your pet’s medication
● Pet first aid kit
● Document outlining any special medical care your pet requires
If you must leave your Pet
● Bring them indoors,
NEVER leave your pets chained outdoor!
● Use a room with no windows and adequate ventilation, such as a utility room, garage, bathroom, or other area that can be easily cleaned.
DO NOT tie pets up.
● Leave only dry food and water in a non-spill container. If possible open a faucet to let water drip into a larger container or partially fill a bathtub with water.
If you have been evacuated monitor your pets closely to ensure they aren’t behaving oddly. We recommend inspecting their paws, skin, fur for burns or blisters and monitor closely for smoke inhalation.
If you have any concerns or suspect your pet may have come into contact with fire-or fire related materials please call your veterinarian.