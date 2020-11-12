A daycare in Osoyoos hopes to re-open early next week after a positive Covid-19 test from a parent caused it to close on Tuesday for a cleaning and to await instructions from Interior Health.
Osoyoos Child Care Centre manager Karen Greig told The Herald on Thursday: “Our policy is that when there is an outbreak, we close the centre for cleaning and we notify the parents of a potential … and we take directions from Interior Health (IH).”
That direction from IH came late Thursday morning. Grieg said, “If there is any risk to the centre then contact tracing will get hold of us. Until then we are good to go. We’re just going to clean our building and pick a start date and start again.”
Her estimate is that the centre will be up and running early next week after the building, located just south of Osoyoos Elementary School, has been thoroughly cleaned. Parents will be notified through email or phone calls.
She said the parent who tested positive and reported the test result to the centre on Tuesday has no children at the elementary school.
Elementary school principal Dave Foster on Thursday said, “I can tell you I that I haven’t been contacted by Interior Health or anything. At this point it’s business as usual here.”
IH responded via email to queries from The Herald: “Interior Health does not provide specific details about individual cases – including locations – unless there are broader exposure risks.
“If there is a broader risk to other individuals or the community, Interior Health will issue a public notification. If our (medical health officers) deem it necessary to issue a public notice, the exposures are listed here.”
The IH website includes a section listing current public exposure notifications. On Thursday, the section said, “There are currently no public exposures.”
A separate section on the website lists school exposures. The section for the Okanagan Similkameen school district also includes “no current exposures.”
School district superintendent Bev Young said the board office has not been notified of the positive test. “While (the centre) is close to the elementary school, they don’t interact (on the grounds) or in the buildings.”
Lucas Gedminas, who has a child at the centre, said this is the first time it has closed due to Covid, but closures with short notice are not unusual. “Yes,” he said, “they are known for that.”
He said he will be happy to send his child back to the centre once the current halt in operations ends.