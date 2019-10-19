Remembering Laurel

The lobby at Penticton's Leir House, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 during Laurel Burnham's celebration of life.

Family, friends and admirers of the late Laurel Burnham came out today to The Leir House for a five-hour celebration of life.

Music, poetry, meditation, arts, painting and lots of stories were shared, as well as a potluck lunch - a touch Laurel would have appreciated.

Dozens of Penticton residents came to show their respect to her family. There was a large contingent from Penticton's arts community.

Laurel died earlier this year after a courageous battle with cancer.

She's remembered for supporting many arts-and-culture and environmental causes and was a champion for community markets.