Family, friends and admirers of the late Laurel Burnham came out today to The Leir House for a five-hour celebration of life.
Music, poetry, meditation, arts, painting and lots of stories were shared, as well as a potluck lunch - a touch Laurel would have appreciated.
Dozens of Penticton residents came to show their respect to her family. There was a large contingent from Penticton's arts community.
Laurel died earlier this year after a courageous battle with cancer.
She's remembered for supporting many arts-and-culture and environmental causes and was a champion for community markets.
