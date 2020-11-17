Staring blankly at the ingredients in my refrigerator, the urge to rip open a bag of something crispy and salty, as antidote, has been the dangling carrot more times than I’d care to admit. If you’re trying to rediscover the joy of cooking during this annus horribilis you are not alone.
For a second week, I’ve turned to chefs and cooks of our region for strategies and tips to get back to the stove. Learning something new, tweaking or reacquainting oneself with a technique can be key to unleashing culinary inspiration once again.
Add in a willingness to experiment and make mistakes — these just might be the essential ingredients you’re missing right now.
How To Vegan – Connie Oickle, Cook and Owner, Gratify Health
“The biggest struggle is knowing what to make. Think of what you’d like to eat, either a specific dish or something from a specific culture and think, how can I make this vegan? Swap out meat for beans, lentils, tofu or many of the plant-based meat options on the market. Have your pantry stocked with staples such as canned beans, tofu in the fridge, coconut oil, nutritional yeast, and nuts and seeds. Use coconut milk instead of heavy cream.” (For further inspiration, her Gratify cookbook is free to download, gratifyhealth.ca)
Perfecting Brunch – Chefs Marcus Lenk and Alethea Trovao, Loki’s Garage
“To poach eggs, pull your eggs out of the fridge to let your eggs come closer to room temperature. This will make them cook a little quicker and make them easier to poach. Vinegar helps hold the eggs together — approximately one tablespoon vinegar to two litres of water. Crack your egg on a flat surface instead of a sharp corner, or crack it into a small bowl before putting it into the water. Eggs cook best in water between 180-190 degrees F (82-88 degrees Celsius) and you’re looking for that first rolling boil. Stirring the gently boiling water creates a small vortex, which also helps hold the egg together.
A creamy hollandaise is about warmth not heat. The butter used should be clarified slowly at medium heat. A fast back and forth whisking motion is the best technique, with a few circular motions just to pull everything in from the edges. We use a steam bath (bowl over a pot of hot water) while whisking. Three Sisters Winery pinot gris is one of our secret ingredients but a dash of your favourite hot sauce can be yours!”
Stock Tips, chef Dan Vichittavong, Hooded Merganser
“Don’t throw vegetable scraps into the waste or compost bucket. Vegetable trim and peel makes for delicious and healthy stocks that can later be used for soups, sauces and braising liquids. Carrot, onion peel, celery leaves, parsley and thyme stems all make for great stock. Just stay away from anything with seeds like peppers and some herbs like mint, as they can make the stock bitter. To make, select a pot large enough to hold all the trimmings leaving a few inches of space below the rim. Add enough water to completely cover all the ingredients — chicken bones or beef trim can be added too. Simmer between 30 to 45 minutes, strain and use immediately or freezer for later use.”
On Baking – Artisan Baker Yve Kosugi, Farmersdotter
“Before I make anything in a spring form pan, I invert the bottom, which is flat, so the cake is easier to remove and you don’t mar the edges of the cake trying to pry it off.”
I always cut a pound of butter into quarter sticks and freeze them, wrapped in parchment. There are eight tablespoons to a quarter pound (stick) and you can easily measure by the tablespoon by just cutting off what you need — no more measuring spoons! Everyone should use a baking stone and oven thermometer. The baking stone evens the heat in the oven and the thermometer tells you the correct temperature, as oven dials are notoriously inaccurate.”
On Convenience – Chef Mark Ashton, The Patio at Lake Breeze Winery
“Buying a cooked chicken from the grocery store is an easy way to pull together a quick and economical meal. It can provide at least one meal — in my family a few — and leftovers can be used in stews, curries, pasta and soups. To get the most out of that chicken, once the meat has been plucked from the bones lightly roast them and use to make a delicious stock or broth. It’s great for soups or just seasoned and simply poured into a flask to keep you warm and nourished on the ski hill.”
On Fat
“For proper searing, the flash point of oil is important,” says Chris Van Hooydonk. “Butter is best left as a finishing fat, as the milk solids will burn under high temperatures. I suggest canola oil. However, at our Backyard Farm kitchen we use grape seed or avocado oil for high temperature searing.”
“When making Yorkshire puddings for our Prime Rib Sundays, I use rendered beef fat, as it’s so flavourful,” says AK Campbell. “But any oil or fat with a high smoke point will do: lard, canola, grape seed, peanut oil – all great. Do not use olive oil.”
My Personal Favourite Kitchen Tips
To remove the skins off roasted hazelnuts, rub them vigorously, while still warm, between a tea towel. When mincing garlic, add some salt. The garlic will quickly break down to a nice delicious paste. I prefer to “dry age” steaks or whole chickens by leaving them unwrapped in the fridge overnight, ridding them of excess moisture. This gives you a better flavour and sear on steaks, and crispy skin on roast chickens. And peeling ginger with the end of a teaspoon is something you’ll thank me for later.
How to Be a Better Cook
“A little bit of attention to detail in the beginning stages of a recipe,” says Derek Ingram, “will not only improve the final product but improve the way the dish cooks along the way in terms of evenness and cook time.”
“The best means of learning is to make a mistake every now and again,” says Van Hooydonk. “Practice will build your confidence and lead to a better opportunity for intuitive cooking. And food made with love always tastes better.”
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable adventure.