Bus riders in the South Okanagan will notice several changes to their daily commute as BC Transit looks to help flatten the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BC Transit said it is now having riders board buses by the rear doors, skipping collecting fairs for the time being.
Extra measures are also being taken to ensure buses remain clean.
“We want to assure you we are taking the Coronavirus COVID-19 situation seriously, and we are implementing plans based on advice from health experts,” a spokesperson said in a press release.
“Health Canada and the Province of BC are taking the lead on the response to COVID-19, and BC Transit is following their lead.”
Although BC Transit declined to comment on how many riders there are in the South Okanagan as well as if there has been a decline in ridership, a press release from the City of Penticton Friday afternoon says buses will now reduce the number of passengers allowed on board.
The number of passengers allowed on board has been reduced to half.
BC Transit did say it would “implement additional measures should the situation progress,” but declined to elaborate on what those extra precautions would be.