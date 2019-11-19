Don't judge 'Cats' film by its trailer, says Canadian music producer Greg Wells

Grammy-winning Canadian producer Greg Wells, second from right, poses for a photo with Andrew Lloyd Webber, second from left, his mom Judy, right, and son Elijah in Studio 1 at Abbey Road Studios in London in this undated handout photo. Greg Wells won a Grammy for "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack, and crafted songs with Adele and Katy Perry, but even those wild experiences couldn't prepare him for the cinematic adaptation of "Cats." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Greg Wells *MANDATORY CREDIT*