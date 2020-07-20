McElroy writing book about how you, too, can have a podcast

This cover image released by Harper Perennial shows "Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You)" by Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Griffin McElroy. The siblings known for “My Brother, My Brother and Me” and “The Adventure Zone” have a deal with Harper Perennial for “Everybody Has a Podcast (Expect You),” the publisher announced Monday. According to Harper, the brothers spill on everything from finding the right name for your show to the very long odds of your making money. (Harper Perennial via AP)