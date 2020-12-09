NAC partners with Black Theatre Workshop to share English programming resources

Actors Lucinda Davis, centre, and Quincy Armorer are seen during a performance of "The Adventures of a Black Girl in Search of God" in an undated handout photo. NAC English Theatre announced Thursday that it's partnering with Montreal's Black Theatre Workshop to launch a collaborative curation model aimed at bringing Black perspectives to the national stage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Arts Centre, Andree Lanthier, *MANDATORY CREDIT*