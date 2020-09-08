Lupita Nyong'o says Chadwick Boseman's 'power lives on'

FILE - Chadwick Boseman, left, and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the premiere of their film "Black Panther" on Feb. 8, 2018, in London. Nyong'o has written a long and stirring tribute to Boseman, her late cast mate, calling him a man whose power will "reverberate for generations" in a message posted to her social media accounts 11 days after Boseman's death from colon cancer at age 43. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, file)