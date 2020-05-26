The Doobie Brothers reschedule 50th anniversary tour

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2019 file photo shows The Doobie Brothers performing at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The band is rescheduling their 50th anniversary tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020, that the tour, which was to begin in June, will now kick off in July 2021. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)