Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman's co-stars in a new Netflix movie say they found her remorseful about her role in a college admissions scandal. Huffman didn't meet reporters to promote the film "Otherhood," which premieres on Netflix on Aug. 2. She pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to a college admissions consultant to have a procter correct her daughter's answers on the SAT. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)