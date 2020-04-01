Caylee Hammack's band went from concerts to mowing lawns

FILE - This Aug. 21, 2019 file photo shows country singer Caylee Hammack performing at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. Hammack and her band lost two months of touring gigs when the spreading coronavirus canceled the concert industry. But her band members decided to start mowing lawns in the meantime to raise a little money. They named the business Family Tree Lawncare Service after Hammack's debut radio single, “Family Tree.” With a couple of donated lawnmowers and other equipment, the musicians are keeping busy while they wait for concerts to resume. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)