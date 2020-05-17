ESPN to show film about Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals

This June 14, 1998 file photo shows Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan shooting the game-winning shot in the closing seconds of Game 6 of an NBA Finals basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City to give Chicago their sixth NBA Championship. Craig Ehlo still believes he played great defense. He shared an ultimate moment with Michael Jordan, and Jordan came out on top each time. He’ll be on highlight reels forever and “The Last Dance” — the ESPN and Netflix 10-part documentary series about Jordan’s Chicago Bulls that ends on Sunday, May 17, 2020 only freshened the familiarity fans have with two of the most-replayed shots in NBA history. (Robert Deutch/USA Today via AP, file)