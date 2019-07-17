Canadian Luke Kirby 'stunned' to nab Emmy nomination for playing Lenny Bruce

Luke Kirby attends the premiere of "Glass" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in New York. It seems that playing '60s envelope-pushing comic Lenny Bruce on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is, well, just marvelous. Hamilton-born actor Luke Kirby says he's "surprised" and "stunned" to have received his first Emmy Award nomination for his turn as the coarse New York standup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Agostini/Invision