Jane Goodall's 'The Book of Hope' coming out in 2021

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist, addresses the media during a press conference as part of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Celadon Books announced Monday, Feb. 24, that Goodall's “The Book of Hope” will be published in the Fall 2021. The new project is a collaboration with Doug Abrams, author of the best selling “The Book of Joy,” and comes 60 years after the celebrated primatologist began her pioneering research of chimpanzees in Africa. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP, File)