'Coming 2 America' to launch on Amazon Prime in March

FILE - Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. Amazon Studios announced Friday that the film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)