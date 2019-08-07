Nate Parker to debut new film at Venice Film Festival

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Nate Parker, the director, screenwriter and star of "The Birth of a Nation" at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Parker will premiere his new film “American Skin” at the Venice Film Festival, his first film since a past rape allegation derailed the release of his Nat Turner biopic “The Birth of a Nation.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)