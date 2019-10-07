FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2012, file photo, U.S. novelist Toni Morrison applauds as she attends the America Festival at the U.S. embassy, in Paris. A book of Toni Morrison quotations is coming out in December 2019. “The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom” will draw from her whole body of work, including such celebrated novels as “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon.” The foreword is by Zadie Smith, adapted from a tribute she wrote soon after the Nobel laureate died in August 2019 at age 88. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)