Literati glams up to anoint next winner of $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize

Author Michael Crummey poses for a picture on Middle Cove Beach, just outside St. John's. NL, on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Canada's literary cognoscenti is getting ready to walk the red carpet at tonight's Scotiabank Giller Prize gala. A mix of familiar names and newcomers are in the running for the $100,000 honour to be awarded at a ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly