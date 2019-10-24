POST MALONE TOPS AMA NOMS, SWIFT COULD BREAK MJ'S RECORD
NEW YORK (AP) — Post Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards, where Taylor Swift has a chance to moonwalk past Michael Jackson's record for most wins at the show.
Dick clark productions announced Thursday that Malone scored seven nominations, while newcomer Billie Eilish (EYE’-lish) and Ariana Grande (GRAHN’-day) each earned six nominations. Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is up for five awards and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies.
The 2019 AMAs will air live on Nov. 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift, Malone and Grande, along with Drake and Halsey, are nominated for the top prize: artist of the year.
Lil Nas X, who set a record for most weeks at No. 1 with "Old Town Road," earned five nominations.
NASHVILLE SHERIFF REVEALS JOHNNY CASH WAS ONCE DEPUTIZED
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff has presented the Johnny Cash Museum proof that the late musician who famously cultivated an image as an outlaw was in fact granted law enforcement authority decades ago.
This week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall gave a blown-up image of Cash's September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card. It was issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas and features Cash's headshot, fingerprint and signature.
Hall says his photographer found a photo of the card, which has been talked about for years. It's unclear where the original card is.
The card authorized Cash to "... Arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee."
Hall says he doesn't have evidence of what the deputy work entailed, but Cash believed in prison reform and criminal justice reform.
UNIQUE GUITAR-SHAPED HOTEL OPENS AT FLORIDA SEMINOLE CASINO
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — It looks like the guitar Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page played. But this one is 450 feet (137 metres) tall and is a light-beam hotel that the Seminole Tribe wants to become South Florida's latest tourist destination.
The Guitar Hotel's grand opening is Thursday on the tribe's land in Hollywood. It's the latest step in the Seminole Hard Rock empire, which includes naming rights on the Miami-area stadium where the 2020 Super Bowl will be played.
It's a unique addition to South Florida's tourist landscape and no hotel is like it in the world. It has more than 600 rooms and at night, beams of light will mimic the strings of the guitar.
The $1.5 billion project also has a refurbished venue for concerts and other events, starting with Maroon 5 on Friday.
STALLONE IN DAZN'S CORNER FOR FILM ON RUIZ'S UPSET OF JOSHUA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sports streaming service DAZN (dah ZOHN’) is teaming with Sylvester Stallone's production company on a documentary about Anthony Ruiz's upset of Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight title.
Ruiz scored one of the biggest upsets in decades when he stopped Joshua in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1. Stallone says in a statement that Ruiz is a real-life Rocky and the upset was his script from the upcoming "Rocky" series.
The film, "One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz," will be retold by those who were at fight and is the first original documentary from the streaming service. It will premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and be released on DAZN the next day.
The release will come less than three weeks before the Joshua-Ruiz rematch on Dec. 7 in Saudi Arabia.
'MARRIAGE STORY,' 'FAREWELL,' 'UNCUT GEMS' TOP GOTHAM NOMS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" and the Safdie brothers' "Uncut Gems" led the 29th annual Gotham Awards with three nominations apiece, including best feature.
The Independent Film Project, which puts on the Gothams, announced the nominations Thursday for the December 2nd awards ceremony. The Gotham Awards are one of the first stops in Hollywood's awards season. They focus entirely on independent films as voted on by panels of journalists and filmmakers.
"Marriage Story" was also nominated for Adam Driver's performance and Baumbach's script. "The Farewell" added nods for Wang's screenplay and Awkwafina's leading performance. "Uncut Gems" also earned nominations for Adam Sandler and Julia Fox, for breakthrough actor.
Also up for best feature are Lorene Scafaria's "Hustlers" and Trey Edward Shults' "Waves."
Indie distributor A24 dominated the awards with 14 nominations, including three for "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."
